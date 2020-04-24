Police: Tulsa homicide suspect arrested at motel

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A man accused in a fatal stabbing was arrested at a Tulsa motel earlier this week.

On April 12, around 9:30 p.m., officers responded to 2500 N. Birmingham in reference to a stabbing call.

Police say the victim, Jimmy Johnson, was stabbed and died from his injuries.

Authorities were looking for Mitchell Folsom in connection to the incident.

On Wednesday, the Tulsa Fugitive Warrants Unit was conducting surveillance and found the suspect staying at the Desert Hills Motel on East 11th street.

They attempted numerous times to call the suspect out of the room and launched several pepperballs into the room to assist in motivating him to come out, but it was unsuccessful.

The Special Operations Team was then called to the scene to assist and used an irritant to get Folsom to leave the room.

Folsom was then taken into custody.