Police: Two cases of jugging reported in N.W. OKC

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police are warning citizens about a crime called ‘jugging,’ which is a trend officers say they are starting to see again in the metro.

‘Jugging’ is when thieves watch a customer leave a bank or ATM, follow the victim and then break into their car and steal the money.

On Friday, Oklahoma City police announced they have recently seen two cases of jugging on the city’s northwest side.

Police say you should be aware of your surroundings, and do not leave items of value unattended in your vehicle.