Police: Two dead following murder-suicide in Moore

MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Moore are investigating a deadly murder-suicide that claimed two lives.

Officials with the Moore Police Department say the investigation began when 911 dispatchers received a call from a family member who said the victim had been shot by his roommate at a home near S.W. 34th and Eastern.

When officers arrived at the scene, they could hear gunshots coming from inside the home.

After surrounding the house, authorities and the tactical team attempted to contact the suspect inside the home.

“Neighbors did hear some arguing, not sure exactly what transpired,” said Sgt. Jeremy Lewis, with the Moore Police Department.

Officials say both men were found dead in a bedroom.

So far, their identities have not been released.