Two injured in shooting in Spencer

SPENCER, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured at least two people near Spencer.

Around 8 a.m. on Friday, emergency crews were called to a reported shooting near Spencer.

When investigators arrived at the scene, they realized two people had been shot but ended up at a different location.

Both victims were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.