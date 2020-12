YUKON, Okla. (KFOR) – Police in Yukon are asking for the public’s help identifying vandals who destroyed property at a metro school.

On Dec. 6, officials say the vandals broke into Skyview Elementary School.

While inside the building, they used a shovel to destroy property that resulted in thousands of dollars in damage.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Yukon police at (405) 350-5505.