OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City Police are currently investigating after a patrol vehicle was hit by gunfire near West Wilshire Boulevard and North Rockwell Avenue.

Police say they have no suspect information at this time, but have shut down the area near the scene to search for the possible shooter.

W. Wilshire and N. Rockwell. Image courtesy KFOR.

Lt. Flaggert with OKCPD has confirmed that a officer is being treated for shrapnel wounds at St. Anthony’s.

This is a developing story.