OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a passenger in a vehicle started shooting at cars along a busy Oklahoma City roadway.

Around 5:40 p.m. on May 3, Oklahoma City police were called to a shooting near N.W. Expressway and N. Meridian Ave.

One victim told investigators that he was driving westbound on N.W. Expressway when he saw a black, four-door sedan following him.

He said that they were playing loud music and following him, so he felt he was being targeted for road rage. The victim says he pulled over at the park, and that’s when the shooting started.

The police report states that the victim’s vehicle was shot once in the rear windshield and the driver’s side rear pillar.

“If the bullet had entered the vehicle higher, it would have went through the drivers seat, hitting [the victim,]” the report states.

Another victim says she was driving eastbound on N.W. Expressway from N. Meridian Ave. When she turned, she heard a noise and thought she ran something over.

When she got out of her car, she saw a bullet hole in her driver’s door.

Investigators say she was five lanes and a median away from the other victim.

Officials say they also found another truck that had been shot on the passenger’s side, near the bottom of the truck bed.

According to the police report, a witness described the suspects as a white or Hispanic man and a black male with dreadlocks. He says the suspect was shooting from a black, four-door Hyundai.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.