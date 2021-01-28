Police: Victim carjacked, shot in southwest Oklahoma City

Local

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a reported shooting in southwest Oklahoma City.

Around 6 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police received a call about a shooting near S.W. 66th and Blackwelder.

Investigators say the victim was sitting inside his car when he was carjacked by two men and shot in the cheek.

He was rushed to a nearby hospital and is expected to survive.

The victim’s vehicle is described as a brown or tan GMC Yukon.

So far, no arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information on the crime, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.

