OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say they are still searching for a suspect accused in a stabbing at a local motel.

Around 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported stabbing at the Plaza Inn, located in the 3200 block of S. I-35 Service Road.

Investigators say the victim’s arm was cut with a machete during a fight with the alleged suspect.

The victim was rushed to the hospital.

Officials say this was the second stabbing call in less than 24 hours at the motel. However, it is unclear if those cases are connected.