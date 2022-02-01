TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Several people have been arrested following a bizarre kidnapping and robbery in Tulsa.

On Jan. 28. a victim was trying to sell his iPhone on Craigslist when he met the alleged suspects at an apartment near 23rd and Garnett in Tulsa.

During the transaction, officials with the Tulsa Police Department say Cody Griffin and Annastasia Hildbrand held the victim at gunpoint.

At that point, they allegedly robbed him of his car, money, phones, and personal property. The victim was forced to unlock his phone, which is when the suspects transferred money to themselves from CashApp.

Officials say the victim was bound, gagged and placed inside a closet for several hours.

Authorities say Fernando Medina-Moreno stole the victim’s SUV and was taken into custody when officers spotted the stolen vehicle.

Investigators say Hildbrand and Griffin were arrested in a separate incident after leading police on a pursuit.

Credit: Tulsa County Jail

Griffin was arrested on complaints of possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen vehicle, possession of marijuana with intent, possession of a firearm in commission of a felony, eluding, knowingly concealing stolen property, drug possession, conjoint robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Credit: Tulsa County Jail

Medina-Moreno was arrested for conjoint robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, possession of a stolen vehicle, and conspiracy to commit a felony.

Credit: Tulsa County Jail

Hildbrand was arrested for joyriding, conjoint robbery with a firearm, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit a felony.