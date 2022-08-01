OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a deadly crash involving a person in a wheelchair in Oklahoma City.

Around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, emergency crews were called to an accident near N.W. 63rd St. and Portland Ave.

When police arrived at the scene, they realized the crash involved a pickup truck and a motorized wheelchair.

The victim in the wheelchair was rushed to a nearby hospital. However, they died from their injuries.

So far, no other details about the crash have been released.