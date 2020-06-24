Police: Victim of fatal N.W. Oklahoma City shooting identified as 16-year-old

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Oklahoma City police have released more details following a fatal shooting on the city’s northwest side this week.

On Tuesday, around 1:40 p.m., police were notified of a shooting at an apartment complex near Hefner and Western.

The victim, 16-year-old Armani Combs, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

According to authorities, Combs became involved in an argument with at least one other person when he was shot.

No arrests have been made in the case.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

