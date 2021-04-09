Police: Victim shot, killed in southeast Oklahoma City identified as 14-year-old

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Officials say the victim in a deadly shooting in southeast Oklahoma City has been identified as a 14-year-old girl.

Around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City officers were called to a shooting in the 600 block of S.E. 22nd St.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the body of 14-year-old Sara Collins.

Investigators learned there was an altercation that took place in the area, which resulted in shots being fired.

However, authorities say that Collins was not the intended victim of the shooter.

So far, there have been no arrests or suspects identified.

If you have any information on the case, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.