Police: Video captures drive-by shooting that injured 18-year-old Oklahoma girl

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are asking for the public’s help as they investigate a shocking crime that injured an 18-year-old girl.

On May 24, investigators were called to a drive-by shooting in the 4000 block of S.E. Sunnylane Dr.

Officials say an 18-year-old was sitting inside her car in the driveway of her home when she was injured in a drive-by shooting.

Oklahoma City police were able to obtain surveillance footage of the shooting.

In the video, you can see a gray car pull up behind the victim’s vehicle as a man gets out and begins shooting into the car.

Authorities say the victim was hit multiple times and was critically injured.

If you have any information on the case, call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.