Police warn about dangers of deer on roadway after Oklahoma officer’s crash

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – You may be planning to drive over the river and through the woods to get to grandma’s house for Christmas, but one Oklahoma police department warns that danger may be lurking on your drive.

On Monday, officials with the Edmond Police Department released dashcam video of one of their officers hitting a deer while driving.

The officer wasn’t injured, but the doe did not survive the crash.

Deer cause over 1 million motor vehicle accidents in the U.S. each year, resulting in more than $1 billion in property damage, about 200 human deaths and 29,000 serious injuries.

Deer tend to be most active at dawn and dusk. If you see one, there are likely more nearby.

Edmond police say crashes with deer are most common on two-lane roads.