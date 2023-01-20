MOORE, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities in Moore say they have seen a rise in the number of ‘distraction’ style thefts at stores in the metro.

Officials say it occurs when one person will distract you by asking a simple question. While you are speaking, another person will come from a different direction and take your wallet from your bag.

“They will then use your bank cards to make high priced purchases right away before you realize your wallet has even been stolen,” a post by the Moore Police Department read.

Organizers say the thieves usually target senior citizens, or people who leave their purse or handbag in a shopping cart.

Police say you should always keep your bag closed, and never leave it in a basket. Also, do your best to keep your bag in front of you.

“Professional thieves try to use the kindness of our citizens to prey on them. You can remain kind and help those who are truly in need while being vigilant, so you don’t fall victim to this scheme,” the department wrote.