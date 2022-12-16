OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Students and staff members at a local school district are dealing with heartbreak following a devastating crash just before winter break.

On Thursday afternoon, officers with the Oklahoma City Police Department were called to a three-vehicle crash near S.W. 134th and Pennsylvania Ave.

When officers arrived at the scene, they realized at least four people were involved in the accident, and several were critically injured.

Investigators tell KFOR that a group of Westmoore High School students were heading back to school when they were involved in the crash.

Sadly, one of those students died from their injuries.

“This evening, the Oklahoma City Police Department confirmed to Moore Public Schools that the vehicle accident at SW 134th and S. Penn Ave. involved multiple Westmoore High School students and resulted in one student fatality. Multiple students are currently hospitalized. Our entire MPS family now grieves this terrible loss. The MPS Mental Health Team will be on-site and available to assist students and employees at WHS throughout the final day of school tomorrow. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families affected by this incident and severe loss.” Moore Public Schools

Initial reports indicated that at least two other students were critically injured in the accident.

So far, investigators haven’t determined a cause for the crash but say speed may have played a role.

Friday is the last day of classes for Moore Public Schools before winter break.