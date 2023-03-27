OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A woman has been arrested on a First Degree Murder charge after allegedly supplying the drugs that led to a man’s fatal overdose.

Officials say the man, who had been living in sober living homes, was discovered in his extended stay motel room by his brother.

When man’s brother stopped by to check on him, a woman came out of the room and told him to call an ambulance before leaving.

The brother went inside and discovered his brother dead from what appears to be a fentanyl overdose, police say.

The woman was tracked down by narcotics officers and they determined she was the person who provided the man with the drugs.

Ashley Drake Morgan. Image courtesy Oklahoma County Jail.

The woman, identified as Ashley Drake Morgan, was arrested on a First Degree Murder charge Friday evening.

Her bond was denied.