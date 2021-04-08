Police: Woman identified after hit-and-run at Oklahoma Walmart

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Less than 24 hours after police released photos of a woman who they say is connected to a hit-and-run, investigators say they have identified her.

On Tuesday evening, Oklahoma City police were called to a hit-and-run in a Walmart parking lot near I-240 and Santa Fe.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they realized that a pedestrian was seriously injured in the crash.

On Wednesday, investigators released surveillance images of a woman who is believed to have been the driver of the car.

Witnesses say she had two juvenile passengers and fled the scene in a silver, four-door Dodge Avenger with no tag.

Less than 24 hours after releasing her picture on social media, authorities say she was identified through a series of tips.

“At this time, investigators have not only ID’d her, but have found the vehicle driven by the suspect at the time the incident occurred,” the police department posted.

Investigators say she has not been taken into custody yet.