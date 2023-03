TECUMSEH, Okla. (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating after a woman was shot twice by a juvenile in Tecumseh.

On Friday night, officers with the Tecumseh Police Department were called to a reported shooting outside of the McDonald’s, along Gordon Cooper Dr.

When police arrived they found a woman, identified as Hannah Wens, suffering with two gunshot wounds.

She was rushed to an Oklahoma City hospital for treatment.

Officials say a teenage male has been arrested in connection to the shooting.