Police: Woman shoots, kills man in northwest Oklahoma City

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Authorities are investigating a homicide in northwest Oklahoma City.

Around 11 a.m. on Thursday, Oklahoma City police were called to a reported shooting in the 3000 block of Cashion Place.

The 911 caller told dispatchers that a man had been shot.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one man dead from a gunshot wound.

Investigators learned a woman shot the victim inside the home, and stayed on the scene. She was taken into custody.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and they hope to learn more later.

If you have any information on the crime, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.