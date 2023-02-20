TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Police are investigating after a woman says she was shot in the head while driving.

Around 3:20 a.m. on Monday, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were on patrol near Admiral and Yale when they heard a gunshot.

A short time later, a white SUV pulled over and turned on their hazard lights.

As the officer drove over to the SUV, a woman flagged them down and said she had been shot in the head.

The woman was rushed to a nearby hospital.

Investigators believe a dark-colored vehicle was following the woman and fired one round into the victim’s car as she was driving.

If you have any information on the case, call Tulsa CrimeStoppers at (918) 596-COPS.