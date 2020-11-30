Police: Woman shot, killed at Oklahoma City gas station was innocent bystander

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have arrested one man in connection to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a woman at a gas station.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, officers were called to a reported shooting at a gas station near N.W. 10th and Western.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Jessica Kotulsky dead at the scene. Investigators say she had been shot to death.

Authorities learned that a group of men became involved in an altercation that led to the men exchanging gunfire.

Officials say Kotulsky was an innocent bystander who was hit by a stray bullet.

Investigators say 29-year-old Kemun Davis was identified as one of the people involved in the shooting. He was ultimately arrested on complaints of felony murder and possession of a firearm after a conviction of a felony.

Kemun Davis

Officers say they are still working to identify the others involved in the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

