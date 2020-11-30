Police: Woman shot, killed at Oklahoma City gas station was innocent bystander

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – Police have arrested one man in connection to a deadly shooting that claimed the life of a woman at a gas station.

Shortly before 11 p.m. on Saturday night, officers were called to a reported shooting at a gas station near N.W. 10th and Western.

When officers arrived, they found 31-year-old Jessica Kotulsky dead at the scene. Investigators say she had been shot to death.

Authorities learned that a group of men became involved in an altercation that led to the men exchanging gunfire.

Officials say Kotulsky was an innocent bystander who was hit by a stray bullet.

Investigators say 29-year-old Kemun Davis was identified as one of the people involved in the shooting. He was ultimately arrested on complaints of felony murder and possession of a firearm after a conviction of a felony.

Kemun Davis

Officers say they are still working to identify the others involved in the shooting.

If you have any information, call the Homicide Tip Line at (405) 297-1200.

LATEST STORIES:

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter