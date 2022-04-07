OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department has released new details in a Thursday morning shooting that left a woman injured.

“Apparently, there was a female who had been hit by gunfire,” said Gary Knight with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “They appeared to know the person involved.”

Police were called to the Rockwell Terrace Apartment Complex just before 7:30 a.m. Knight told KFOR the woman was shot twice by a family member.

Investigators believe there was some kind of altercation before the suspect pulled the trigger.

“He had simply walked up to a window and fired into the house, apparently looked inside, fired some more, hit a female at least twice,” said Knight.

The suspect, Richard Dupree, allegedly fled the scene. Police were able to figure out where he was and went in to arrest him at a nearby residence.

Richard Dupree

People who work nearby told KFOR it’s the first time something like this happened.

“They’ve cleaned up a lot of this area, but still have a lot of things like this happening, unfortunately,” said Knight. “It’s sad that people have to deal with this in this area.”

Dupree was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail. As for the victim, she expected to survive.

