Police: Woman throws puppy at Oklahoma officers

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A puppy is recovering after it was dragged and kicked by an Oklahoma woman, police say.

Around 4:50 p.m. on Dec. 31, officers with the Tulsa Police Department were called to the area of 8th and Sheridan for a report of a dog being abused.

Dispatchers received calls from witnesses who reported seeing a woman kicking and dragging a small puppy. When the witnesses tried to stop the abuse, they say the woman threatened them.

When officers arrived on the scene, they met Sarah Powell.

“Powell was argumentative and then tossed the puppy at the officer,” the police department posted on Facebook.

The officer caught the puppy, and say it suffered some scrapes and cuts on his feet and stomach. It was taken to the City of Tulsa Animal Welfare for treatment, but the witnesses on scene said they planned to adopt the puppy.

Powell was arrested on complaints of cruelty to animals after a former felony conviction, obstructing or interfering with an officer, and threatening an act of violence.