OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Police Department is investigating an alleged armed robbery at a southwest Oklahoma City hotel.

“When officers arrived, they spoke with the clerk there,” said MSgt. Gary Knight, with the Oklahoma City Police Department. “She apparently had been tied up in a back room.”

Police say the clerk told them she was working the front desk when a man entered the Best Western Plus Hotel lobby near I-240.

“He lingered in there for a few minutes,” said Knight.

The clerk told police she stepped outside. When she tried to turn around, she claimed she felt a gun pushed into her back.

“At some point, she ended up outside doing something, and that is when he came up behind her and told her he had a firearm,” said Knight.

The suspect allegedly demanded cash. The clerk told the police she was taken to a back room and tied up with zip ties.

The hotel manager declined to go on camera but told KFOR that hundreds of dollars worth of cash were stolen before taking off.

“It’s important to note that nobody was injured in this, although the female was tied up and restrained and there was nobody that ended up being hurt,” said Knight.

The suspect has yet to be identified or arrested. Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Stoppers.