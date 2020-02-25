Police work to identify suspects after $3k worth of supplies stolen from Newcastle business

NEWCASTLE, Okla. (KFOR) – The Newcastle Police Department is currently investigating after approximately $3,000 worth of metal poles and sheet metal were stolen from a business on the North Highway 62 service road.

Officials say that the larceny occurred Saturday, Feb. 22, at around 1:30 p.m.

Employees say they confronted a male suspect driving a red pickup with an attached trailer while he was in the process of taking the products.

When confronted, the man fled north into Oklahoma City where he was last seen driving east on SW 134th.

Metal supplies taken from the business

The suspect vehicle is a red Ford pickup with attached trailer

The suspect vehicle is a red Ford pickup with attached trailer

The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 5’6″, 150 lbs with a brown beard and short brown hair. He is approximately 45 to 50 years of age.

The suspect’s pickup is described as a red Ford pickup with bumper stickers on the back window, displaying Oklahoma license plate JNX017. Officials say that license plate does not belong on the vehicle.

If anyone can identify the suspect, please call the Newcastle Police Department at (405) 387-5525 or email Detective D. Mauldin at dmauldin@cityofnewcastleok.com.