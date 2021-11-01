Police working to identify suspect in NW OKC shooting over the weekend

Oklahoma City police at the scene of a shooting near Northwest 122nd and North Council.

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting over the weekend that sent four people to the hospital.

“An unknown suspect fired multiple rounds, striking four people,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

Four people were taken to the hospital with gunshot wounds after shots were fired shortly after 1 a.m. Saturday at a home near N.W. 122nd and N. Council.

“Fortunately, the injuries these individuals had were non-life-threatening injuries,” Quirk said. “They actually drove themselves to the hospital.”

KFOR spoke with neighbors on Monday. While no one wanted to go on camera, they tell us they haven’t had any issues with the people who live in the house.

We knocked on the door, hoping to hear from those involved. But no one answered.

“We don’t have any information on the suspect right now,” Quirk said.

Police are still working to figure out why the shots were fired.

“I really don’t know. I just know there was some type of altercation that took place at some point and shots were fired and multiple people were struck,” Quirk said.

Police say they don’t have a recent update on the conditions of those who were shot.

If you have any information, you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at (405) 235-7300.