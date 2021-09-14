Pollard Theatre cancels production after electrical storm damage

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Old fashion cinema theatre seats with wooden arms flip-up seats

Old fashion cinema theatre seats with wooden arms and flip-up seats

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular theatre in Guthrie that just celebrated its grand reopening says it is now struggling due to Mother Nature.

Last month, the Pollard Theatre opened its doors for the first time in more than a year for a live show.

Although it was a successful run, the theatre announced that it is being forced to postpone further productions due to an electrical storm.

“Unfortunately, our challenges are not over. During preparation for the season, our building was struck during an electrical storm wiping out a large portion of our lighting and audio equipment. Our limited staff frantically worked night and day, mounting and resetting a rented lighting system to ensure the show would go on,” the theatre posted on Facebook.

Just 30 minutes before showtime on Aug. 21, the system suffered another lightning strike, which damaged the remaining technical infrastructure.

Due to the damage, the theatre announced that it is canceling the much-anticipated production of Dracula.

Now, theatre staff and volunteers are looking forward.

They are currently organizing fundraising events and seeking donations to raise money for repairs.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Daily Oklahoma Coronavirus Data

Trending

Contact In Your Corner Team

Latest News

More News

SCAN ME: KFOR App QR Code

image of QR Code

KFOR Digital Originals

More Digital Original

Follow @KFOR on Twitter