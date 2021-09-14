Pollard Theatre cancels production after electrical storm damage

GUTHRIE, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular theatre in Guthrie that just celebrated its grand reopening says it is now struggling due to Mother Nature.

Last month, the Pollard Theatre opened its doors for the first time in more than a year for a live show.

Although it was a successful run, the theatre announced that it is being forced to postpone further productions due to an electrical storm.

“Unfortunately, our challenges are not over. During preparation for the season, our building was struck during an electrical storm wiping out a large portion of our lighting and audio equipment. Our limited staff frantically worked night and day, mounting and resetting a rented lighting system to ensure the show would go on,” the theatre posted on Facebook.

Just 30 minutes before showtime on Aug. 21, the system suffered another lightning strike, which damaged the remaining technical infrastructure.

Due to the damage, the theatre announced that it is canceling the much-anticipated production of Dracula.

Now, theatre staff and volunteers are looking forward.

They are currently organizing fundraising events and seeking donations to raise money for repairs.