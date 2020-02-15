Ponca City barber shop doesn’t allow women inside

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Ponca City woman is upset after she says she was asked to leave a local barber shop because she’s a woman.

Maliki Skowroski says she went to King’s Kuts with her husband to get him a cut and beard trim, but before he could even sit in the chair, she was getting kicked out.

"The man kind of ignores my husband, directly approaches me and says, 'I'm sorry, but we have a strict no women policy,'” Skowroski told News 4. “You can't be here."

Owner Daxton Nichols says he can see how some may misunderstand their policy of no girlfriends or wives, but says it's no different than the way other salons operate.

“In New York City, there’s over 17 women’s only clubs where women can go and do the salon thing. They can go get their nails done, hair done, talk business amongst each other and do that whole women’s power hear me roar stuff,” Nichols said. “I’m not knocking that – let them have at it, that’s awesome. I guess they don’t like it when I do it.”

Nichols says those salons, like his, are considered private clubs. Scott Seagraves is a barber at King's Kuts, and he's also the one who asked Maliki to leave. Saying it's never been about discrimination, but creating a "man cave" atmosphere instead.

"We want guys to be able to come in here and be guys,” Seagraves said. “Not have to worry what they say or what they talk about because there's a lady present."

Maliki says no matter the reason, what they are doing is not okay.

“It’s not cute no matter how you describe it. It’s not cute. You can’t treat people that way,” Maliki said. “Nobody was there. I wasn’t offending somebody with my presence.”

Nichols says he doesn’t plan on changing his policy any time soon.

"What are we doing to hurt somebody's feelings? Show me where we hurt you really,” Nichols told News 4. “I mean this is people getting offended just because they can."

Nichols says there are exceptions to the rule. They will allow moms to come in with their sons if the dad isn’t available.