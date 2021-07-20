Ponca City Board of Education reviews Return to Learn plan

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ponca City Board of Education met Monday night and reviewed the Return to Learn Plan for PCPS for the upcoming school year.

Ponca City Superintendent Shelley Arrott said there are five key prevention strategies:

Correct use of masks if the governor declares a state of emergency or if recommended by the Kay County Health Department

Physical distancing as much as possible – grouping/cohorting

Handwashing and respiratory etiquette

Cleaning and maintaining facilities

Contact tracing in combination with cooperation with KCHD on isolations and quarantines

PCPS will follow the regular 2021-2022 school calendar and students will attend in-person learning each day unless they are enrolled as a Ponca City Virtual Academy student.

Arrott said masks are recommended unless consultation or recommendation from the Kay County Health Department determines the need for a mandate or if a state of emergency is recommended by the Governor of Oklahoma. If a mask mandate is implemented, the board of education must make it an agenda item each month to discuss the rationale for the local health department’s recommendation.

By federal order, masks are REQUIRED for all public transportation networks. The current federal order is in effect through Sept. 13, 2021. Masks will be required on all school buses and school vehicles.

Arrott noted that students will automatically transition to distance learning supported by the regular classroom teacher if intermittent closure occurs.

Arrott also wanted to remind the board and parents that meals will be free this year for in-person learning or distance learning.

The first day of school for all PCPS students will be Wednesday, Aug. 18.