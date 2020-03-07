Ponca City church deacon accused of touching 15-year-old inappropriately

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) - A Ponca City church deacon is accused of committing lewd acts on a 15-year-old girl.

Jason Jesse Hicks is charged with lewd or indecent acts with a child under 16 years old.

Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden said the allegations date back to August 2019 when the alleged victim was visiting a friend for a sleepover. While she and Hicks were alone, he allegedly touched parts of her body even after she tried to pull away from him.

“When it happened, she had basically went to another locale in the house and called her mother and asked to be picked up,” Sheriff Virden said.

The victim’s parents reported the alleged crime to the sheriff’s office, then she was interviewed at the Dearing House. After that, the district attorney saw fit to file charges.

Earlier this week, a judge decided there was probable cause in a preliminary hearing.

“If we didn’t believe the story, we certainly wouldn’t pursue it,” the sheriff said.

Officials at the Agape Church of Christ said Hicks remains a member. He is still listed as a deacon on the website.

They told News 4 in a statement, “We feel that until the court decides on the guilt or innocence of Mr. Hicks, we have no comment.”

News 4 tried to reach Hicks at his home, but no one came to the door. He has pleaded not guilty to the charge.

A judge bound over Hicks' case to a district court arraignment for March 20, 2020.

Sheriff Virden urges parents to talk to their children about how to deal with situations like the one alleged.

“Let them know, 'Hey, if something makes you feel uncomfortable, immediately stop it, yell out, don’t set there, don’t worry about the embarrassment,” he said.