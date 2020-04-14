UPDATE: Ponca City COVID-19 survivor released from hospital; family embraces for the first time in weeks

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – After being hooked up to a ventilator for almost a month, an Oklahoma man is finally being released from the hospital.

69-year-old Geoffrey Cowan, from Ponca City, tested positive for COVID-19 in mid-March after being sick with his wife for weeks.

Geoffrey, who has diabetes and heart disease, works in the medical field with his wife, Steffi. Neither have traveled recently.

Steffiwas also in the hospital for a short time for her illness. However, she has now finished her 14-day at-home quarantine.

Geoffrey’s family tells KFOR that he will now be transported to a long-term acute care facility in Tulsa. They say his rehab may take up to a year.

Just outside of the doors from the hospital, his wife and his daughter were waiting to embrace him for the first time in weeks.

​The family wants to thank all the hospital personnel and all the kind messages they have received over the past month.