PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man is behind bars after allegedly breaking into a Ponca City home where an elderly woman was asleep. After his arrest, the suspect is reported to have told police that he broke into more than five homes and performed sexual acts on sleeping women.

The quiet Ponca City neighborhood in the area of the 600 block of S. 9th St. is deeply unsettled by the recent series of frightening break-ins.

23-year-old Nazir Manning is in jail, accused of burglary and sexual battery, among other complaints.

On Sept. 21, a man was checking in on his grandmother who lives on S. 9th street when he said he saw Manning exiting the home with a knife in hand after breaking in. The grandson said he then held Manning at gunpoint as he alerted the police.

His 85-year-old grandmother later told officers with The Ponca City Police Department that this wasn’t the first incident and that a man had, “broken into the house last week and had woken her up her up by rubbing a liquid on her.”

Ponca PD would go through Manning’s phone and find multiple photos and videos of him inside different homes masturbating and ejaculating on the feet of sleeping women. The pictures and videos ranged from July 28 to Sept. 21.

According to a court document, Manning told police he has a mental illness and broke into at least five homes, ejaculating on the feet of three women.

One woman who lives near the home where Manning was arrested told KFOR that she almost fell victim to this type of sexual battery after two burglaries at her home in July.

During the second incident, she was sitting on her living room couch at about 2:30 a.m. when a masked man broke into her home. She believes it could have been Manning and said police told her it very well could have been.

“Just like that, he was — boom — right there and it scared the tar out of me,” she said. “He kept telling me just to sit down, just sit down and be quiet.”

She said the masked man then put his hands in his pants and began to fondle his genitals.

“When he first started to reach into his pants, I’m thinking, oh, my God, he’s going to pull a gun or a knife or something,” she said. “I was scared. And then I saw what he was doing and I was like, oh, my God, just get out. Get out of my house.”

She said she screamed as she called 911 in a panic and the burglar ran out of the house.

Even with new security cameras, door locks, and a taser, she still doesn’t feel entirely safe.

“This has been my home for 30 years and I have never been scared in my house ever until after that,” she shared. “It’s like he stole my sense of security.”

Manning was arrested on complaints of first degree burglary, sexual battery, indecent exposure, stalking, peeping tom, and taking clandestine photos and videos.