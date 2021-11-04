Ponca City man dies, woman suffers critical injuries in vehicle crash in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A man from Ponca City died in a vehicle crash Thursday that also caused critical injuries to his passenger, a Ponca City woman.

Gregory Arnold, 57, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on Interstate 35, approximately 2.5 miles east of Orlando, Okla., in Noble County, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

His passenger, 62-year-old Mei Wu Arnold, was flown to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City. She is in critical condition with head, internal torso and leg injuries.

They were traveling south on I-35 in a 2020 Toyota 4Runner when at approximately 7:13 a.m. they went off the left side of the road, hit a culvert and went into a broad slide. The vehicle then hit sand barrels, rolled, struck a bridge pier and came to rest on its wheels, according to OHP.

Mei Wu Arnold was pinned in the vehicle for approximately 30 minutes. A Perry Fire & EMS crew used the jaws of life to free her.

The weather was cloudy and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

The cause of the collision is under investigation.