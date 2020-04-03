Ponca City man killed in Grant County crash

GRANT COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – A Ponca City man was killed in a crash involving a semi this week, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol says.

It happened Thursday, just after 10:30 a.m., on US81, approximately three miles north of Pond Creek.

According to a trooper’s report, 53-year-old Randy Byrum was traveling “left of center” on the highway for an unknown reason when he hit the trailer on an over-sized loaded semi.

Byrum was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the semi was not injured.

The cause of the collision was due to “left of center in meeting.”