Ponca City man wakes from coma while in ICU battling COVID-19 virus; wife back home after coronavirus hospitalization

Geoffrey Cowan contracted COVID-19. He now battles for his life in a Ponca City hospital.

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Prayers for a Ponca City family have been answered. Geoffrey Cowan is awake after being put a medically induced coma two weeks ago while battling COVID-19, and his wife, Steffi is back home after being hospitalized from the virus.

It’s been two weeks since 69-year-old Geoffrey was put on a ventilator as he struggle to fight the coronavirus.

Then last week, 64-year-old Steffi was put in a room just down the hall from her husband after facing complications from the same illness.

Geoffrey also faced set backs last week when he experienced a collapsed lung.

But today, his daughter, Christy Yousefi tells KFOR a miracle has happened.

Geoffrey is awake and Steffi is home!

Nurses captured a photo of him slowly waking up as his family is still not allowed to see him.

“He will have a very long & intense recovery process.. but he has all the love, prayers, will & heart to do that!” Christy told KFOR.

