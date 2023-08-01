PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) — A disturbing discovery inside of a burned Oklahoma home leads to the arrest of a suspect already accused in a separate weekend rape and kidnapping.

“All we seen were cops everywhere,” said Leslie Thomason, who lives near the standoff scene. “More and more kept coming. Every direction.”

“I need you to exit the residence out the front door with your hands up,” said Ponca City police over a megaphone during the Monday afternoon standoff.

There were tense moments Monday afternoon in Ponca City, while law enforcement tried to coax Jaylin Kimble out of a home near Oklahoma and Oak Streets.

Jaylin Kimble, courtesy of the Ponca City Police Dept.

“Jaylin Kimble, this is the Ponca City Police Department,” said officers at the scene.

On Tuesday afternoon, police confirmed Kimble, 30, is now a murder suspect.

“The neighbors on this side of the house came out and said that he was a suspect in a murder. And I was like huh?” said Thomason.

Twelve hours before the standoff, Ponca City Firefighters made a disturbing discovery during a house fire at a home near 9th and Maple Streets.

“They discovered a deceased person inside with bullet wounds. It was dubbed suspicious at that point in time,” said Ponca City Police Department Lt. Ben Harrison.

Ponca City Police said the victim was Tonner Warrior, 43.

Around 3 p.m. later that day, law enforcement used megaphones during a standoff with Kimble. Officers said he was wanted in a separate kidnapping and rape case from over the weekend.

“Just need you to exit the residence, hands up,” said officers through a megaphone. “Do it now, we don’t want to involve any of your family.”

“They were setting up a sniper across the street, they had drones in the air, it was crazy,” said James Branham, who watched and recorded the stand off.

Neighbors said officers brought in someone who they believe was family to talk to Kimble.

“She talked to him and he finally surrendered,” said Thomason.

Now, Kimble is being tied to Tonner Warrior’s death.

Ponca City Police said they are still investigating. Meanwhile, investigators said 1st degree murder charges should be filed later Tuesday.