Ponca City Police search for armed suspect after overnight shooting leaves one injured

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Ponca City Police Department is searching for a man wanted in connection to a shooting that left one injured Monday.

Officials say a shooting occurred just after 1:30 a.m. near S. 6th St. and E South Ave. in Ponca City.

Suspect Anthony James Falanga, Jr. allegedly started shooting into a group of people who were walking to a vehicle.

One of the bystanders was hit and received non-life-threatening injuries.

Falanga fled the scene.

Anthony James Falanga, Jr.
Photos provided by city of Ponca City

Falanga is described as a 32-year-old white male, 5’09”, 125lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

He should be considered armed.

If you have any information concerning his whereabouts, contact the Ponca City Police Department or local Crime Stoppers at 580-762-5100.

