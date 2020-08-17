Ponca City Public Schools delays start of school due to ransomware attack

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – An Oklahoma school district has delayed the first day of class due to a ransomware attack.

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, many school districts across the country are delaying the start of class due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19.

However, Ponca City Public Schools says they now have another concern.

On Sunday, the district said its servers “were significantly compromised by a ransomware attack.”

Officials say that although the attack likely didn’t result in student, personnel or financial information being stolen, all of their data was left encrypted on the servers.

“We are currently rebuilding these files and to ensure a smooth start to an already unprecedented school year, PCPS will delay the start of school until Monday, August 24 for all students,” the district posted.

Ponca City Public Schools is currently working with an FBI cyber-security unit to combat further attacks.

