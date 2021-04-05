Ponca City Public Schools: Elementary schools student tests positive for tuberculosis

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – Officials with the Ponca City Public School District say a Liberty Elementary student has tested positive for tuberculosis (TB).

“The school district is cooperating fully with the Oklahoma State Department of Health and the Kay County Health Department. The health and safety of students is the district’s highest priority, and school officials will be working collaboratively with both agencies as they conduct their investigation,” said the school district in a statement.

Health officials confirmed the student was recently diagnosed with active TB.

School officials say letters were sent and phone calls were made on April 5, 2021 to school staff and to parents of students who may have had significant exposure and who are recommended to be tested for possible TB infection.

Persons who have not been contacted by the county health department do not need to be tested. However, if you are concerned or do not know whether a significant exposure occurred, contact the Kay County Health Department at 580-762-1641.