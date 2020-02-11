Ponca City student arrested after BB gun found at middle school

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – A student was arrested after a BB gun was found at a Ponca City middle school.

On Tuesday, Ponca City Public School officials said a student at East Middle School was found in possession of a BB gun. The student was turned in to administration by another student.

School officials secured the BB gun without incident.

According to a post on the district’s Facebook page, the student “did not present the gun in [a] threatening matter, so no one was harmed.”

A school resource officer was called, and the student was arrested and removed from the building.

“Maintaining the safety and security of our students and staff is our highest priority,” explained Bret Smith, PCPS Executive Director of Operations. “We credit our teachers as well as our students for being aware of potential threats through training, procedures and effective communication. It is important for us to maintain transparency and to keep our community informed of situations to dispel inaccurate information.”