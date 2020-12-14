Ponca City to consider mask mandate

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in one Oklahoma community will soon decide whether or not to implement a mask mandate.

In recent weeks, hospitalizations related to the coronavirus pandemic have caused a major strain on hospitals across Oklahoma.

On Monday, city commissioners in Ponca City will consider a mask ordinance that would require everyone over the age of 11 to wear a mask.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Ponca City has had 1,775 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths from the virus.