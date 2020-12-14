Ponca City to consider mask mandate

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in one Oklahoma community will soon decide whether or not to implement a mask mandate.

In recent weeks, hospitalizations related to the coronavirus pandemic have caused a major strain on hospitals across Oklahoma.

On Monday, city commissioners in Ponca City will consider a mask ordinance that would require everyone over the age of 11 to wear a mask.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Ponca City has had 1,775 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths from the virus.

Share this story

Latest News

More News

National News

More National

Washington D.C.

More Washington DC

Your Local Election HQ

More Your Local Election HQ

Don't Miss

Latest News

More News

Popular

KFOR Podcasts

More Podcasts

Follow @KFOR on Twitter