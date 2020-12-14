Ponca City to consider mask mandate

PONCA CITY, Okla. (KFOR) – City leaders in one Oklahoma community will soon decide whether or not to implement a mask mandate.
In recent weeks, hospitalizations related to the coronavirus pandemic have caused a major strain on hospitals across Oklahoma.
On Monday, city commissioners in Ponca City will consider a mask ordinance that would require everyone over the age of 11 to wear a mask.
According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health, Ponca City has had 1,775 cases of COVID-19 and 14 deaths from the virus.
- Newsfeed Now: US health workers receiving COVID-19 vaccines; Electors meeting to choose next president
- Flashpoint team discusses politics of public education
- Firefighters raise money to spread Christmas cheer to foster children
- Tokyo leader: Vaccines give hope for Olympics
- The Collective hosts toy drive to help families in recovery