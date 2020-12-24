Pontotoc County Detention Center inmate dies following altercation with other inmate, OSBI called upon to investigate

PONTOTOC COUNTY, Okla. (KFOR) – The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation has been called upon to investigate an altercation that led to the death of an inmate at the Pontotoc County Detention Center.

Forty-two-year-old Billy Joe Johnson died this past weekend as the result of an altercation with Kalup Born, another inmate, according to an OSBI news release.

The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office requested OSBI agents investigate Johnson’s death.

Johnson was severely injured in the altercation with Born on Dec. 14. He was taken to the University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City, where he later died from his injuries, according to the news release.

Born is in the Detention Center awaiting trial on multiple charges stemming from the kidnapping and murder of 70-year-old Brenda Carter in 2017.

The investigation into Johnson’s death is ongoing.

“A Probable Cause affidavit has been filed for the assault on Johnson. Additional charges are possible,” the news release states.