ADA, Okla. (KFOR) – The Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office has issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old Ada woman.

Wilena Huff was last seen Monday around noon in Ada.

Officials say she has shown early signs of dementia.

Huff is described as a 5’1″, 210 lb. white woman with grey hair and green eyes.

If you see Huff or have any information on her whereabouts, contact 911.