OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The Oklahoma City Museum of Art has a new Pop Art gallery that includes some notable names in the art world: Andy Warhol, Robert Indiana, and Oklahoma City’s own Ed Ruscha.

“Really, by every measure, the most important artist ever to grow up in Oklahoma City,” said Michael Anderson, President and CEO of the OKCMOA.

The museum acquired the following two lithographs of Ruscha’s: “Boom Town” (2020) and “Turbo Tears” (2020). OKCMOA purchased “Turbo Tears” using funding from the Gene Barth Acquisitions Endowment and the Oklahoma Art League, while “Boom Town” was a gift given to the museum by Ruscha.



Credits: Ed Ruscha, Boom Town, 2020. Color lithograph with debossing, 15 x 15 in. Oklahoma City Museum of Art. Gift of the artist, 2021.054 © Ed Ruscha; Ed Ruscha, Turbo Tears, 2020. Lithograph on Rives BFK Paper, 23 5/8 x 29 15/16 in. Oklahoma City Museum of Art. Museum purchase with funds from the Gene Barth Acquisitions Endowment and the Carolyn A. Hill Collections Endowment, 2021.045 © Ed Ruscha

“We’re just very proud that he gave one of his pieces to the museum, that he wants his works to be on view in Oklahoma City just as much as we want to show his works. So it’s a way to bring him back permanently to our collection,” said Anderson.

With these new addtions, the museum will now permanently have three of Ruscha’s works.

“It’s a point of pride to be in the OKCMOA permanent collection, especially after all these years have passed,” said Ed Ruscha. “We all called Oklahoma City “Skytown” because of it’s flatness. That Oklahoma landscape became crucial in my thinking as an artist. I’m constantly referring to elements I grew up with and seeing them appear in all my work.”

On the second floor of the OKCMOA, “Boom Town” and “Turbo Tears” will be featured, along with Andy Warhol’s ‘Cambel’s Soup II’ series and several of Robert Indiana’s works, including “Coenties Slip.”

Robert Indiana (American, b. 1928). Coenties Slip, 1962. Oil on canvas. Oklahoma City Museum of Art. Museum purchase, Washington Gallery of Modern Art Collection, 1968.152

The Pop Art gallery will be on display until July 24, 2022.