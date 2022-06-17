WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) – A nonprofit organization is preparing a pop-up clinic to provide free, quality dental, vision, and medical services to those in need.

Remote Area Medical will hold a free, two-day clinic on July 16 and July 17 at the Pioneer Cellular Event Center, located at 900 N. 7th St. in Weatherford.

Organizers say free dental, vision, and medical services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. The patient parking lot will open no later than 11:59 p.m. on July 15 and remain open for the duration of the clinic.

Clinic doors will open at 6 a.m.

Due to time constraints, patients should be prepared to choose between dental and vision services. Medical services are offered for free to every patient attending the clinic.

All patients will be required to wear a face covering and must undergo a COVID-19 screening before entering the clinic.

Services available include:

Dental cleanings

Dental fillings

Dental extractions

Dental x-rays

Eye exams

Glaucoma tests

Eyeglass prescriptions

Eyeglasses made on-site

Women’s health exams

General medical exams.

Antibody testing and free take-home colon cancer screening test kits will also be available.

Organizers encourage anyone who would like services, especially dental services, should arrive as early as possible.

For more information, visit RAM’s website or call 865-579-1530.