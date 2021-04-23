Pop-up thrift shop supporting Oklahoma organization

EDMOND, Okla. (KFOR) – A pop-up thrift shop is hoping to entice buyers with good deals while supporting a worthy cause.

Peaceful Family Solutions will be hosting the pop-up thrift shop on Saturday, April 24 from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11 Burton Place in Edmond.

“We hope it will become an annual event, even when we are able to resume our regular activities,” says Mary Rykard, Vice Chair of the Board of Directors and Pop-Up Shop volunteer. “Everyone loves a good bargain and we have so many families who have donated really nice furniture, household items, toys and other goodies. We also know Oklahomans love kids and a good cause, and this event has both.”

The event will raise funds for the organization, which helps children who have been impacted by their parents’ drug or alcohol addiction.

“Like many fellow charities, we did not feel we could bring people together for a big luncheon during the pandemic. When we looked at what we had going for us during this unusual time, our extra big lot and great location and our creative donors added up to a charity sale,” says founder and Chair, Mike Barcum.

For more information, visit Peaceful Family’s website.