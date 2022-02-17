TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – A popular barbecue joint in Tulsa was destroyed by an overnight fire.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday, dispatchers received multiple 911 calls about a fire at Burn Co. Barbecue in Tulsa.

Firefighters from several different ladder companies immediately responded and were met with heavy smoke and flames coming from the building.

Crews were ordered to evacuate when the roof began to sag and appeared to be collapsing.

Officials with the Tulsa Fire Department say that the north side of the building was unstable and appeared to be buckling, while three-quarters of the roof had collapsed.

No injuries were reported, but the building suffered significant damage.

At this point, the cause of the fire is under investigation.