OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – A new store that hopes to satisfy sweet cravings across the metro has opened in Oklahoma City.

IT’SUGAR is one of the largest specialty candy retailers in the United States and has opened its first candy store in Oklahoma.

The 3,200-square-foot store is located at the OKC Outlets, 7624 W. Reno Ave.

Organizers say customers can choose from hundreds of varieties of over-the-top sweets, immersive candy experiences, and humorous products.

It also features retro and international candy, along with TikTok-trending treats.

“IT’SUGAR is more than a candy store,” says Justin Clinger, Director of Licensing & Marketing at IT’SUGAR. “We have one of the most expansive assortments of confectionery treats, alongside a curated collection of in-demand candy licensed merchandise, such as apparel, plush, scented candles, and more. IT’SUGAR transforms how the world experiences their favorite ‘sugary’ treats.”

IT’SUGAR is located at the OKC Outlets, between Zumiez and Crocs.